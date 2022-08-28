Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $41,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.59. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

