Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,579 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Ecolab worth $43,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Ecolab by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 95,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.