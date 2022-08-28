MoneySwap (MSWAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197,902.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. MoneySwap has a market cap of $922,063.56 and approximately $197,902.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoneySwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneySwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneySwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

