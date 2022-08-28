Moon Nation Game Trading 6% Lower Over Last Week (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Moon Nation Game has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $834,955.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Nation Game coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moon Nation Game

Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 coins. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @MoonNation0. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/TheMoonNation.

Moon Nation Game Coin Trading

