Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KNTK opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,335,240.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,061,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

