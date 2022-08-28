Morgan Stanley Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $690.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $635.00 to $690.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $698.79 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $682.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

