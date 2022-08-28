Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance

Mt. Carmel Public Utility stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Get Mt. Carmel Public Utility alerts:

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves its customers in the city of Mt. Carmel and parts of Wabash County, Illinois; and residents and businesses in the villages of Allendale, Patton, St. Francisville, Bellmont, Keensburg, and Cowling, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mt. Carmel Public Utility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.