Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

Mt. Carmel Public Utility Co. (OTC:MCPB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Stock Performance
Mt. Carmel Public Utility stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. Mt. Carmel Public Utility has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00.
Mt. Carmel Public Utility Company Profile
