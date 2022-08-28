MYCE Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, MYCE has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One MYCE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. MYCE has a total market capitalization of $413,195.28 and $69,088.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE (MYCE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MYCE is myce.world. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling MYCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MYCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

