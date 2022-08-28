Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.76. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

