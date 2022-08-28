NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00019059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and $213.34 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00091849 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001440 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00255593 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029878 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008292 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.
NEAR Protocol Profile
NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,219,651 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.
