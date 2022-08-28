Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,845,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.