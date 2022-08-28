Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $65,492.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $65,492.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,761.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 73,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $342,779.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,121.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,230 shares of company stock valued at $483,266. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.40% and a negative net margin of 544.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
