Nerve Finance (NRV) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $319,131.23 and approximately $619,915.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00130052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00087825 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance (NRV) is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance.

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

