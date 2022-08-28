New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFE. Citigroup began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.