Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$604.61 million and a PE ratio of 6.85. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of C$9.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.25 target price for the company.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

