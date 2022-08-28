NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 3.4 %

NICE stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12 month low of $179.13 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

