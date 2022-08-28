Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $26,669,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,689,000 after acquiring an additional 688,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 878,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.