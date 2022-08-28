Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.89. 138,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 77.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

