Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

