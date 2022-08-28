Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMT stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.63. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,653. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.20.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.