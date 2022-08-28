Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NQP stock remained flat at $12.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NQP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

