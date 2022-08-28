Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $308.88 million and $27.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 141.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001135 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

