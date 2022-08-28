Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

