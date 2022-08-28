OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.42.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.