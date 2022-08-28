OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.42.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

