Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

MNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.53 and a 52-week high of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.89.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

