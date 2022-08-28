Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
MNMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.53 and a 52-week high of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,911 shares of company stock worth $111,862 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
