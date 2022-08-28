Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Ottawa Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTTW opened at $14.20 on Friday. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.49.
About Ottawa Bancorp
