Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %
Palatin Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.04.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.