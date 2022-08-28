Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $288,597.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 596.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.41 or 0.02146777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pendle Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.