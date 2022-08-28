Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PWOD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

