Phantasma Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,598.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $30.03 million and $255,598.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.06 or 0.99870049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00055221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026122 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.