PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,800 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 31st total of 409,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 682,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,243. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

