Piper Sandler Boosts Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Price Target to $135.00

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday morning

Park National Stock Performance

Park National stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

