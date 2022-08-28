Playkey Trading Down 4% This Week (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Playkey has a market cap of $86,931.83 and $43,599.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004075 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00129518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083880 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

