Plian (PI) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Plian (PI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 9% against the dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $21,920.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00129546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00083875 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,938,452 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Buying and Selling Plian

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.