Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the July 31st total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Post Holdings Partnering Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.71. 53,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSPC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at $3,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

