PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $820,415.29 and approximately $274.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,743,454 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

