Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Short Interest Down 29.4% in August

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 5.1 %

Presidio Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

