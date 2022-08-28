Primecoin (XPM) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,976,270 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

