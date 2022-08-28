Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 17.51.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Professional Diversity Network (IPDN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.