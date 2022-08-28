ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

PFHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

ProFrac Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PFHC stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. ProFrac has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFHC. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,021,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,999,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

