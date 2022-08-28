QASH Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.88 Million (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $61,617.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QASH

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

