Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Down 35.5% in August

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the July 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

RKUNY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 25,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,148. Rakuten Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

