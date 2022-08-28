Raymond James Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $105.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.72.

NetApp Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.96 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 122.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

