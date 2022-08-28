Raymond James Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $225.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.26.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $165.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average of $185.06. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.