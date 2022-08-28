Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Down 24.3% in August

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Condire Management LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 53.4% in the second quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,209,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,507 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth $12,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,587,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.0% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,441 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 334,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $314.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

