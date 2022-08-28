Release Project (REL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Release Project has a market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Release Project Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

