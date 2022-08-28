Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,899,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 4,962,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,204.0 days.
Renesas Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of RNECF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.
About Renesas Electronics
