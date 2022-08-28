Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,899,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 4,962,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,204.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RNECF traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

