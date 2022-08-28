Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Republic Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Republic Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

RBCAA stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $876.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.57.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

