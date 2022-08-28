Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,505.0 days.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVF remained flat at $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83.

Get Rightmove alerts:

About Rightmove

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.