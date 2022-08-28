Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

