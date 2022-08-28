Rise Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Rise has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $82,899.54 and $8.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 202,184,963 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

